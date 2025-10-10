12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 143.8% to $7.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Losers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares declined by 23.3% to $8.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

(NYSE:CYD) shares decreased by 5.65% to $35.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) stock declined by 5.59% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

