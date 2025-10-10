12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 143.8% to $7.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares moved upwards by 74.99% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 25.26% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares moved upwards by 18.53% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares rose 13.32% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) stock moved upwards by 13.05% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $645.2 million.
Losers
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares declined by 23.3% to $8.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock fell 15.26% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) stock declined by 6.59% to $13.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.5 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares fell 5.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) shares decreased by 5.65% to $35.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) stock declined by 5.59% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
