12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock moved upwards by 38.4% to $2.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 14.5% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares increased by 12.51% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 9.65% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares increased by 9.59% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares increased by 8.61% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $493.5 million.

Losers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock decreased by 31.4% to $7.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) shares fell 10.53% to $18.62. The company's market cap stands at $409.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock fell 8.39% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares fell 7.92% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.

Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) stock fell 4.17% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.1 million.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 3.58% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.

