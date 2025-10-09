12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares rose 19.3% to $5.2 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.7 million.

Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock rose 16.45% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock rose 14.44% to $17.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares increased by 13.66% to $12.06. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares rose 13.65% to $40.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock rose 13.4% to $34.43. The company's market cap stands at $784.5 million.

Losers

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 39.8% to $1.41 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock fell 18.88% to $25.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares fell 13.1% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million.

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares decreased by 10.77% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock declined by 9.62% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock declined by 9.54% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.

