12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) shares rose 44.8% to $5.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares rose 35.8% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) shares moved upwards by 12.18% to $15.42. The company's market cap stands at $846.3 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs (NASDAQ:MRM) stock moved upwards by 11.82% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares rose 9.99% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
Losers
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares decreased by 21.4% to $21.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock declined by 21.23% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) shares declined by 12.63% to $418.7. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 billion.
- AsiaStrategy (NASDAQ:SORA) stock declined by 11.59% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock declined by 5.1% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares decreased by 4.4% to $12.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
