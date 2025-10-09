12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares rose 113.4% to $3.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock increased by 27.83% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) stock rose 26.63% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares increased by 21.53% to $9.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares rose 17.68% to $54.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares rose 16.1% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.

Losers

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock decreased by 35.3% to $6.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.0 million.

AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares decreased by 25.03% to $8.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares decreased by 21.97% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) shares decreased by 18.28% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares decreased by 17.6% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) shares fell 17.57% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.

