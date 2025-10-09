12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares rose 27.6% to $0.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares rose 15.3% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares rose 12.62% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $493.5 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares moved upwards by 11.8% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares moved upwards by 11.34% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares rose 10.45% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.
Losers
- Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) shares decreased by 59.4% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $203.1 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock declined by 10.1% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) stock declined by 9.1% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $198.6 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares declined by 8.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares fell 7.97% to $97.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock declined by 6.72% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
