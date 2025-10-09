12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock increased by 27.8% to $39.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock moved upwards by 21.2% to $12.86. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $33.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.5 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares rose 9.12% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) stock rose 9.02% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 7.03% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $251.4 million.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares fell 14.4% to $2.31 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 8.98% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares declined by 8.72% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares fell 5.6% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock declined by 5.41% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 4.92% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
