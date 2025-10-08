12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares rose 9.2% to $2.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $98.5 million.

(NASDAQ:VSME) shares rose 9.2% to $2.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $98.5 million. EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:EPWK) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) shares increased by 4.75% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

(NASDAQ:GIFT) shares increased by 4.75% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock moved upwards by 4.28% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million.

(NASDAQ:TZOO) stock moved upwards by 4.28% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million. LZ Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:LZMH) shares rose 4.1% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $486.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LZMH) shares rose 4.1% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $486.6 million. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock rose 3.09% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Losers

Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) shares declined by 11.5% to $2.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.

(NYSE:KORE) shares declined by 11.5% to $2.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million. Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) shares fell 8.08% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $492.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YDKG) shares fell 8.08% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $492.1 million. TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) stock fell 6.03% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TRUG) stock fell 6.03% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 5.13% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 5.13% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock declined by 4.63% to $18.36. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SLMT) stock declined by 4.63% to $18.36. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock fell 3.79% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.