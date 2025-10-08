12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 32.1% to $0.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.

Losers

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock decreased by 19.8% to $7.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.

(NASDAQ:APGE) shares declined by 10.04% to $42.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares fell 8.93% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

