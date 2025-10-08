October 8, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 32.1% to $0.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Catheter Precision (AMEX:VTAK) stock increased by 21.7% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) stock rose 21.21% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares rose 9.95% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) stock rose 8.57% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares rose 6.94% to $12.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Losers

  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock decreased by 19.8% to $7.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.
  • AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock decreased by 14.49% to $9.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
  • Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock decreased by 12.17% to $3.9.
  • Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock fell 10.22% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) shares declined by 10.04% to $42.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares fell 8.93% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.2780100.6%
Overview
APGE Logo
APGEApogee Therapeutics Inc
$42.988.18%
APM Logo
APMAptorum Group Ltd
$2.5019.6%
ATON Logo
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$9.2365.4%
CDT Logo
CDTCDT Equity Inc
$0.82907.84%
NXL Logo
NXLNexalin Technology Inc
$1.6474.8%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$4.0012.7%
SNSE Logo
SNSESensei Biotherapeutics Inc
$12.4410.5%
TELO Logo
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.0312.8%
UPC Logo
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$7.2540.2%
VERO Logo
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$2.547.29%
VTAK Logo
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
$3.1222.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved