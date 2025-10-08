12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 32.1% to $0.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Catheter Precision (AMEX:VTAK) stock increased by 21.7% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) stock rose 21.21% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares rose 9.95% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) stock rose 8.57% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares rose 6.94% to $12.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
Losers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock decreased by 19.8% to $7.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock decreased by 14.49% to $9.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock decreased by 12.17% to $3.9.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock fell 10.22% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) shares declined by 10.04% to $42.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares fell 8.93% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
