12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares rose 15.4% to $7.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) shares increased by 6.64% to $21.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares increased by 6.51% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares rose 5.31% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock increased by 4.8% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
Losers
- Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) stock decreased by 64.8% to $2.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.7 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 7.54% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock fell 5.17% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares declined by 4.66% to $101.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares fell 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock fell 3.69% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZZAZZ Inc
$101.29-3.61%
CLWTEuro Tech Holdings Co Ltd
$1.472.80%
CTRICenturi Holdings Inc
$20.330.84%
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$7.05-11.9%
OPOceanPal Inc
$1.302.77%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.5251-7.88%
SNTGSentage Holdings Inc
$3.06-%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$9.9053.5%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.4050-1.70%
VNTGVantage Corp
$2.49-67.5%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.75839.34%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.