12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares rose 15.4% to $7.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) shares increased by 6.64% to $21.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares increased by 6.51% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares rose 5.31% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock increased by 4.8% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) stock decreased by 64.8% to $2.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.7 million.

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 7.54% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock fell 5.17% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares declined by 4.66% to $101.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares fell 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.