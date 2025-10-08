12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock rose 21.1% to $12.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 4.61% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares rose 4.59% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock rose 4.55% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock increased by 3.42% to $31.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.6 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares fell 7.1% to $2.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock fell 5.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 5.16% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 5.13% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock fell 4.35% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
