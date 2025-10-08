12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock rose 21.1% to $12.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:RELL) stock rose 21.1% to $12.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million. Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 4.61% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 4.61% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares rose 4.59% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:BTQ) shares rose 4.59% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock rose 4.55% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.

(NASDAQ:INVE) stock rose 4.55% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million. Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock increased by 3.42% to $31.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.6 million.

Losers

Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares fell 7.1% to $2.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SLNH) shares fell 7.1% to $2.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million. Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock fell 5.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.

(NASDAQ:RDZN) stock fell 5.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 5.16% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 5.16% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 5.13% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 5.13% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million. Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock fell 4.35% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.