12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.25 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:BINI) stock rose 30.89% to $1.61. Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares increased by 26.79% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

(NASDAQ:TRON) shares moved upwards by 20.79% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock rose 19.02% to $37.35. The company's market cap stands at $259.7 million.

Losers

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares declined by 45.9% to $1.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CENN) stock decreased by 44.52% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares declined by 22.58% to $0.62.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) shares fell 17.56% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock decreased by 16.21% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AIIO) stock decreased by 16.21% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.3 million. Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 9.92% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.