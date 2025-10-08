12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.25 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) stock rose 30.89% to $1.61.
- Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares increased by 26.79% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) shares moved upwards by 20.79% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock rose 19.02% to $37.35. The company's market cap stands at $259.7 million.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock moved upwards by 14.55% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
Losers
- Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares declined by 45.9% to $1.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) stock decreased by 44.52% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares declined by 22.58% to $0.62.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares fell 17.56% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock decreased by 16.21% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.3 million.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 9.92% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
