12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 43.2% to $6.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million. Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares increased by 35.15% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CISS) stock declined by 34.2% to $2.68 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 20.58% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(AMEX:RYDE) shares declined by 11.2% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares decreased by 11.16% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.