12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 43.2% to $6.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares increased by 35.15% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares moved upwards by 24.89% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
- LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) stock rose 22.67% to $29.45. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) stock moved upwards by 21.93% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $273.3 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 20.92% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
Losers
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock declined by 34.2% to $2.68 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 20.58% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares declined by 13.76% to $14.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.8 million.
- Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) stock fell 12.14% to $49.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) shares declined by 11.2% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares decreased by 11.16% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
