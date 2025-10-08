12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock rose 59.0% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock rose 59.0% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares moved upwards by 19.13% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

(AMEX:MSN) shares moved upwards by 19.13% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares rose 18.72% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) shares rose 18.72% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock moved upwards by 17.46% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:JZXN) stock moved upwards by 17.46% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock rose 13.23% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BRLT) stock rose 13.23% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million. GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million.

Losers

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock fell 23.8% to $2.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ZNB) stock fell 23.8% to $2.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) stock decreased by 9.04% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SPHL) stock decreased by 9.04% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) shares decreased by 6.57% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

(NASDAQ:KMRK) shares decreased by 6.57% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 6.57% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 6.57% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) shares fell 5.6% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

(NASDAQ:RIME) shares fell 5.6% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Golden Sun Health Tech (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock fell 4.33% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.