12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares rose 50.2% to $0.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares moved upwards by 39.55% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) stock moved upwards by 12.04% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares increased by 11.82% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock rose 10.42% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 9.38% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
Losers
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares declined by 33.7% to $2.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares fell 14.67% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares decreased by 14.16% to $6.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock decreased by 10.69% to $16.89. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion.
- Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock declined by 10.53% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares decreased by 10.12% to $15.1. The company's market cap stands at $362.8 million.
