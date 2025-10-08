12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares increased by 26.4% to $30.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) shares increased by 26.4% to $30.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock moved upwards by 16.73% to $24.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:CFLT) stock moved upwards by 16.73% to $24.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) stock rose 15.44% to $15.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:BTQ) stock rose 15.44% to $15.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock rose 14.79% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

(NASDAQ:NISN) stock rose 14.79% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SMSI) stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock moved upwards by 12.03% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.

Losers

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) shares fell 20.8% to $21.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:PENG) shares fell 20.8% to $21.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock fell 10.41% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ULY) stock fell 10.41% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares decreased by 10.04% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RVSN) shares decreased by 10.04% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares decreased by 10.0% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $351.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NVX) shares decreased by 10.0% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $351.3 million. MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 6.56% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 6.56% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million. Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) stock decreased by 5.6% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.