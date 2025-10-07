12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares rose 142.5% to $13.34 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock rose 16.69% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock rose 15.12% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $358.4 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock moved upwards by 14.31% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares increased by 12.14% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock moved upwards by 6.87% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares declined by 22.0% to $2.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.0 million.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock declined by 15.07% to $15.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) shares fell 9.44% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares declined by 8.88% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock declined by 7.32% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) shares fell 6.92% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
