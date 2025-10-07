October 7, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.64 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $578.7 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $2.75.
  • Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares rose 6.81% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock increased by 6.46% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $639.4 million.
  • eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock rose 6.03% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $281.5 million.

Losers

  • Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) stock decreased by 11.6% to $23.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) shares decreased by 5.41% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares declined by 4.29% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.1 million.
  • IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) stock fell 4.22% to $59.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion.
  • Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) shares decreased by 4.17% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) stock fell 3.97% to $1805.0. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.6205-3.08%
Overview
ARBKL Logo
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$2.74-19.4%
CHOW Logo
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$6.700.45%
EGAN Logo
EGANeGain Corp
$13.2025.9%
FICO Logo
FICOFair Isaac Corp
$1815.00-1.90%
IREN Logo
IRENIREN Ltd
$59.272.63%
LWLG Logo
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$4.85-1.82%
PENG Logo
PENGPenguin Solutions Inc
$23.84-18.6%
POET Logo
POETPOET Technologies Inc
$8.4732.8%
RDZN Logo
RDZNRoadzen Inc
$1.159.52%
UUU Logo
UUUUniversal Safety Products Inc
$4.70-5.81%
YXT Logo
YXTYxt.Com Group Holding Ltd
$1.063.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved