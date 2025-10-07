12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.64 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $578.7 million.

(NASDAQ:POET) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $578.7 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $2.75.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $2.75. Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares rose 6.81% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

(AMEX:UUU) shares rose 6.81% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock increased by 6.46% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $639.4 million.

(NASDAQ:LWLG) stock increased by 6.46% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $639.4 million. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock rose 6.03% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $281.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:PENG) stock decreased by 11.6% to $23.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) shares decreased by 5.41% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.

(NASDAQ:YXT) shares decreased by 5.41% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million. ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares declined by 4.29% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.1 million.

(AMEX:CHOW) shares declined by 4.29% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.1 million. IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) stock fell 4.22% to $59.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:IREN) stock fell 4.22% to $59.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) shares decreased by 4.17% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.

(NASDAQ:RDZN) shares decreased by 4.17% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) stock fell 3.97% to $1805.0. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.