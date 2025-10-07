12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares increased by 41.2% to $3.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CISS) shares increased by 41.2% to $3.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock moved upwards by 18.85% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) stock moved upwards by 18.85% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares rose 16.39% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SCWO) shares rose 16.39% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million. Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares increased by 12.39% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

(AMEX:BURU) shares increased by 12.39% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. SES AI (NYSE:SES) shares moved upwards by 9.05% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $891.4 million.

(NYSE:SES) shares moved upwards by 9.05% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $891.4 million. Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $126.6 million.

Losers

Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock decreased by 17.5% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CLIK) stock decreased by 17.5% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) shares declined by 12.12% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million.

(AMEX:OPTT) shares declined by 12.12% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million. Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) stock declined by 10.03% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BTM) stock declined by 10.03% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million. Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock decreased by 7.34% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GLXG) stock decreased by 7.34% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. DSS (AMEX:DSS) stock declined by 6.9% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

(AMEX:DSS) stock declined by 6.9% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares decreased by 6.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.