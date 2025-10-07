12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 33.2% to $2.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $388.6 million.

(NASDAQ:BTQ) shares moved upwards by 28.13% to $11.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 23.75% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $228.6 million.

(NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 23.75% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $228.6 million. SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares increased by 16.59% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SMTK) shares increased by 16.59% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock increased by 14.48% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:BITF) stock increased by 14.48% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock rose 11.41% to $22.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

Losers

Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock decreased by 19.8% to $25.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $946.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:NVX) stock fell 14.17% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $304.4 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 11.77% to $3.0.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 11.77% to $3.0. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 9.89% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 9.89% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million. CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 9.58% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 9.58% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million. Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock declined by 8.32% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

