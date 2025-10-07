October 7, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 33.2% to $2.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $388.6 million.
  • BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares moved upwards by 28.13% to $11.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 23.75% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $228.6 million.
  • SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares increased by 16.59% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock increased by 14.48% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock rose 11.41% to $22.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

Losers

  • Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock decreased by 19.8% to $25.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $946.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock fell 14.17% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $304.4 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 11.77% to $3.0.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 9.89% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 9.58% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
  • Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock declined by 8.32% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
