October 6, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 33.3% to $1.88 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) stock rose 31.69% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares rose 7.07% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock increased by 6.12% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
  • Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million.

Losers

  • SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) stock declined by 26.6% to $29.99 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $320.7 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 13.57% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) stock fell 13.26% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.
  • OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares declined by 10.55% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares decreased by 5.25% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APVO Logo
APVOAptevo Therapeutics Inc
$1.6817.5%
Overview
BJDX Logo
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$1.7312.3%
BMEA Logo
BMEABiomea Fusion Inc
$2.4915.8%
DRMA Logo
DRMADermata Therapeutics Inc
$4.69-3.50%
ONMD Logo
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$2.30123.3%
ORMP Logo
ORMPOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.533.69%
PYXS Logo
PYXSPyxis Oncology Inc
$2.601.17%
SENS Logo
SENSSenseonics Holdings Inc
Not Available-%
SNWV Logo
SNWVSANUWAVE Health Inc
$30.00-19.9%
STIM Logo
STIMNeuronetics Inc
$2.984.46%
TELO Logo
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.8935.0%
TXMD Logo
TXMDTherapeuticsMD Inc
$1.02-4.88%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved