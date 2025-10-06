12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 33.3% to $1.88 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) stock rose 31.69% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares rose 7.07% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock increased by 6.12% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million.

Losers

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) stock declined by 26.6% to $29.99 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $320.7 million.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 13.57% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) stock fell 13.26% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares declined by 10.55% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares decreased by 5.25% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

