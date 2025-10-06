12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock increased by 7.6% to $3.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.

Losers

Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.85 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GLXG) stock declined by 3.47% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares decreased by 3.37% to $4.59.

