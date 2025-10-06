12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock increased by 7.6% to $3.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock rose 6.15% to $14.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock increased by 5.49% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares moved upwards by 5.47% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares rose 5.32% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $332.0 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares rose 4.92% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.
Losers
- Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.85 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) stock decreased by 4.04% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares fell 4.01% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock decreased by 3.91% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock declined by 3.47% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares decreased by 3.37% to $4.59.
