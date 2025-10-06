12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock increased by 41.4% to $6.11 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $783.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SLDP) stock increased by 41.4% to $6.11 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $783.1 million. Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) stock rose 15.43% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LRE) stock rose 15.43% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) stock rose 14.86% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $350.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NIU) stock rose 14.86% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $350.7 million. Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock increased by 14.17% to $14.98. The company's market cap stands at $807.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SERV) stock increased by 14.17% to $14.98. The company's market cap stands at $807.9 million. Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) shares moved upwards by 13.97% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

(NASDAQ:RAY) shares moved upwards by 13.97% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. Masterbeef (NASDAQ:MB) shares moved upwards by 13.77% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $141.9 million.

Losers

Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock fell 68.0% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LXEH) stock fell 68.0% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) stock declined by 23.18% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

(NASDAQ:JL) stock declined by 23.18% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) shares decreased by 18.89% to $1.46.

(NASDAQ:BINI) shares decreased by 18.89% to $1.46. Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 14.61% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

(NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 14.61% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) shares decreased by 10.26% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

(NASDAQ:RIME) shares decreased by 10.26% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) stock fell 8.96% to $519.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.