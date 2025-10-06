12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares increased by 33.1% to $2.67 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.

(NASDAQ:OMEX) shares increased by 33.1% to $2.67 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million. Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock rose 24.93% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FLUX) stock rose 24.93% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million. Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares moved upwards by 22.38% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ELWS) shares moved upwards by 22.38% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) stock moved upwards by 20.83% to $53.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:NNE) stock moved upwards by 20.83% to $53.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock increased by 20.72% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ARAI) stock increased by 20.72% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock rose 20.09% to $7.47. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

Losers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock declined by 28.6% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.6 million.

(NASDAQ:DFLI) stock declined by 28.6% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.6 million. Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock decreased by 17.93% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MSGY) stock decreased by 17.93% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million. Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock declined by 11.31% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MGN) stock declined by 11.31% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million. Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares fell 9.36% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:HTZ) shares fell 9.36% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares declined by 8.41% to $8.72. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares declined by 8.41% to $8.72. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock decreased by 7.7% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.