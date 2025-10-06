12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 94.6% to $0.81 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock rose 29.27% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock moved upwards by 28.63% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares rose 27.98% to $146.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) stock moved upwards by 27.46% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.9 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock moved upwards by 27.23% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $514.2 million.
Losers
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock declined by 23.6% to $0.46 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock decreased by 13.16% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares declined by 12.62% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares decreased by 10.04% to $5.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock declined by 9.63% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 9.34% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
