11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN) stock rose 24.6% to $4.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.

Losers

Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

(NYSE:IVR) shares fell 4.26% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $514.5 million. Franklin Financial Servs (NASDAQ:FRAF) stock fell 4.25% to $43.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.3 million.

