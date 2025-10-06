October 6, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN) stock rose 24.6% to $4.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares moved upwards by 12.64% to $79.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) stock rose 10.62% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $39.82. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Dominari Holdings (NASDAQ:DOMH) stock increased by 9.73% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock increased by 7.97% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Losers

  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares fell 5.25% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) stock fell 4.45% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $292.8 million.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) shares fell 4.26% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $514.5 million.
  • Franklin Financial Servs (NASDAQ:FRAF) stock fell 4.25% to $43.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

