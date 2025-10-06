12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares moved upwards by 27.9% to $7.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

Losers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock decreased by 28.0% to $1.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PSIG) stock fell 6.93% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock declined by 6.92% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

