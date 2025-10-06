12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $147.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock moved upwards by 27.53% to $210.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.9 billion.
- Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) shares increased by 20.93% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) shares moved upwards by 16.12% to $12.75. The company's market cap stands at $460.9 million.
- Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) stock increased by 14.94% to $11.88. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares moved upwards by 12.28% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
Losers
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares fell 13.9% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares declined by 13.33% to $21.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock decreased by 9.4% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares declined by 7.15% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock decreased by 5.41% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) stock declined by 5.4% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.8 million.
