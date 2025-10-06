12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $147.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.

Losers

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares fell 13.9% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

(NASDAQ:INTZ) stock decreased by 5.41% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million. Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) stock declined by 5.4% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.8 million.

