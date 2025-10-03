12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WORX) stock rose 22.2% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shares rose 17.47% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares rose 14.74% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares increased by 6.42% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PRPH) shares moved upwards by 4.53% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) stock rose 4.46% to $10.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:COSM) shares declined by 11.07% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP) stock decreased by 10.14% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NNNN) shares fell 5.17% to $30.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares declined by 4.59% to $9.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:TRVI) shares declined by 4.59% to $9.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares fell 4.42% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.