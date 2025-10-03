12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock rose 22.2% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shares rose 17.47% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares rose 14.74% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares increased by 6.42% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares moved upwards by 4.53% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) stock rose 4.46% to $10.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Nasus Pharma (AMEX:NSRX) stock decreased by 11.9% to $6.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) shares declined by 11.07% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP) stock decreased by 10.14% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) shares fell 5.17% to $30.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares declined by 4.59% to $9.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares fell 4.42% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
