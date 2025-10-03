12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.61 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Losers

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 7.3% to $0.43 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SPAI) stock decreased by 3.34% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.