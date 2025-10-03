October 3, 2025 5:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.61 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares increased by 3.34% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) shares rose 3.3% to $43.65. The company's market cap stands at $560.9 million.
  • Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock rose 3.12% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) shares rose 2.94% to $95.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 2.88% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.

Losers

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 7.3% to $0.43 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock fell 6.85% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock declined by 5.83% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares fell 5.3% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock declined by 3.57% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.
  • Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) stock decreased by 3.34% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

