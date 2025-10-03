10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares moved upwards by 75.7% to $0.65 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 48.38% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock rose 36.75% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock rose 35.22% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $223.2 million.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock increased by 25.87% to $25.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 24.32% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
Losers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares fell 10.5% to $1.37 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $285.8 million.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares decreased by 8.13% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 6.9% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 6.31% to $18.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASTCAstrotech Corp
$6.0225.2%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.537251.3%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$1.07-7.76%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$1.40-8.82%
NVXNOVONIX Ltd
$1.6726.5%
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$25.6628.4%
RVSNRail Vision Ltd
$0.5151-9.84%
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$19.00-5.00%
SYTASiyata Mobile Inc
$3.1534.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.