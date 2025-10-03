10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares moved upwards by 75.7% to $0.65 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 48.38% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock rose 36.75% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock rose 35.22% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $223.2 million.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock increased by 25.87% to $25.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 24.32% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares fell 10.5% to $1.37 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $285.8 million.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares decreased by 8.13% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 6.9% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 6.31% to $18.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.5 million.

