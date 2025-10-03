11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares increased by 63.7% to $24.69 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $202.6 million.

Losers

Pitanium (NASDAQ:PTNM) stock fell 18.2% to $9.92 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $277.8 million.

(NASDAQ:PASW) stock declined by 8.21% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. Fenbo Holdings (NASDAQ:FEBO) stock decreased by 8.14% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.