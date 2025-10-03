11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares increased by 63.7% to $24.69 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $202.6 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 42.77% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock rose 13.61% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares increased by 12.9% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares moved upwards by 11.6% to $15.96. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
Losers
- Pitanium (NASDAQ:PTNM) stock fell 18.2% to $9.92 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $277.8 million.
- Premium Catering (Hldgs) (NASDAQ:PC) stock decreased by 17.58% to $10.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) shares declined by 12.62% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares decreased by 9.61% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
- Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PASW) stock declined by 8.21% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- Fenbo Holdings (NASDAQ:FEBO) stock decreased by 8.14% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
