October 3, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) shares increased by 45.1% to $6.4 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.4 million.
  • Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 21.85% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares increased by 20.39% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.3 million.
  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares moved upwards by 18.07% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares increased by 16.45% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.2 million.
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares moved upwards by 16.33% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.6 million.

Losers

  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares fell 20.6% to $0.58 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB) shares fell 18.24% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock declined by 17.0% to $0.03.
  • SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares fell 14.24% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) stock fell 13.88% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
  Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares declined by 12.04% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

