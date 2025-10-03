12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares moved upwards by 70.1% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock increased by 60.32% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by 31.44% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock increased by 22.29% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $862.6 million.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares increased by 17.04% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 16.24% to $10.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.3 million.

Losers

Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) shares declined by 15.5% to $2.51 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.

Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) stock fell 12.88% to $25.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.2 million.

Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) shares decreased by 11.78% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $100.4 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares decreased by 10.21% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) shares fell 9.42% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock fell 8.81% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

