12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock rose 22.6% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.6 million.

Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 16.47% to $5.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares increased by 14.17% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.1 million.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 11.67% to $13.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.1 million.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares moved upwards by 10.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.

Losers

Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 13.3% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) stock declined by 7.15% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock fell 5.81% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares declined by 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.4 million.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares decreased by 4.53% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares decreased by 4.48% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $314.2 million.

