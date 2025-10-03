October 3, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock rose 22.6% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.6 million.
  • Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 16.47% to $5.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares increased by 14.17% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.1 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 11.67% to $13.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.1 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares moved upwards by 10.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.

Losers

  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 13.3% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) stock declined by 7.15% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock fell 5.81% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
  • Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares declined by 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.4 million.
  • C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares decreased by 4.53% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
  • AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares decreased by 4.48% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $314.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

