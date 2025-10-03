12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock rose 22.6% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.6 million.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 16.47% to $5.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares increased by 14.17% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.1 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 11.67% to $13.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.1 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares moved upwards by 10.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
Losers
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 13.3% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) stock declined by 7.15% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock fell 5.81% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
- Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares declined by 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.4 million.
- C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares decreased by 4.53% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares decreased by 4.48% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $314.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APLTApplied Therapeutics Inc
$0.9087-2.73%
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.3660-12.9%
CCCCC4 Therapeutics Inc
$2.230.90%
CLPTClearPoint Neuro Inc
$28.0011.8%
DBVTDBV Technologies SA
$13.6811.7%
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$1.21-0.82%
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$1.88-4.08%
OVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc
$1.9116.5%
PALIPalisade Bio Inc
$1.9112.3%
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$5.9216.1%
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.540010.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.