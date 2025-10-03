12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares rose 30.6% to $0.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares rose 25.23% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares increased by 16.87% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose 12.36% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) shares increased by 9.5% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock declined by 16.8% to $2.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares fell 9.98% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares declined by 8.78% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares declined by 6.92% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares fell 6.89% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares fell 4.83% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.274624.1%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$1.3727.9%
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$0.383716.9%
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$0.4600-4.96%
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$0.6200-%
MGNMegan Holdings Ltd
$3.33-5.40%
MSGYMasonglory Ltd
$2.50-15.8%
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$3.1310.6%
TLIHTen-League International Holdings Ltd
$0.55215.16%
TOROToro Corp
$4.130.48%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.4362-7.97%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.