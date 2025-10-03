12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares rose 30.6% to $0.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares rose 25.23% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares increased by 16.87% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose 12.36% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) shares increased by 9.5% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock declined by 16.8% to $2.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares fell 9.98% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares declined by 8.78% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares declined by 6.92% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares fell 6.89% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.

Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares fell 4.83% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.