12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares increased by 71.0% to $0.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares declined by 6.7% to $3.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SMTK) stock declined by 3.64% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) shares fell 3.33% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.