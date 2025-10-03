12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares increased by 71.0% to $0.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock moved upwards by 47.38% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 22.66% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock rose 16.66% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $607.6 million.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares rose 10.17% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $884.3 million.
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.
Losers
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares declined by 6.7% to $3.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares fell 6.41% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock declined by 6.29% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $285.8 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock declined by 3.64% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) shares fell 3.33% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.