12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(AMEX:AMS) shares rose 2.0% to $2.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares increased by 1.99% to $19.94. The company's market cap stands at $765.3 million.

(NYSE:AMN) shares increased by 1.99% to $19.94. The company's market cap stands at $765.3 million. Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) stock moved upwards by 1.81% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million.

(NYSE:ANRO) stock moved upwards by 1.81% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) stock rose 1.7% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million.

(AMEX:PLX) stock rose 1.7% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million. cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) shares increased by 1.69% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

(AMEX:YCBD) shares increased by 1.69% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. MAIA Biotechnology (AMEX:MAIA) stock increased by 1.66% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.

Losers

(NYSE:ADCT) stock declined by 2.0% to $3.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $449.9 million. PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) shares decreased by 1.99% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

(NYSE:PACS) shares decreased by 1.99% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares declined by 1.53% to $9.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.8 million.

(NYSE:EBS) shares declined by 1.53% to $9.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.8 million. Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 1.46% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

(AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 1.46% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. Myomo (AMEX:MYO) stock fell 1.44% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.

(AMEX:MYO) stock fell 1.44% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) shares declined by 1.35% to $292.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.