12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(AMEX:BURU) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares rose 3.28% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $277.0 million.

(NYSE:HLIO) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $53.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) shares increased by 1.92% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $237.5 million.

(AMEX:TGEN) stock moved upwards by 1.64% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.4 million. Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) stock moved upwards by 1.33% to $12.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

(AMEX:MCRP) shares fell 2.7% to $1.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million. Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) shares declined by 2.66% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.9 million.

(NYSE:NRGV) stock declined by 1.8% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.5 million. Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares declined by 1.62% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.

(NYSE:BGSF) shares fell 1.56% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock fell 1.53% to $21.26. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.