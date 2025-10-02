12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $168.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
- Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares increased by 1.96% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.7 million.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares moved upwards by 1.52% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) shares moved upwards by 1.33% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
- Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) stock rose 1.19% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares fell 2.2% to $1.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $559.4 million.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares declined by 2.0% to $16.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock fell 1.94% to $85.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares fell 1.92% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares declined by 1.91% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares decreased by 1.56% to $247.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 billion.
