12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $168.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.

Losers

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares fell 2.2% to $1.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $559.4 million.

(NYSE:SQNS) shares declined by 1.91% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares decreased by 1.56% to $247.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 billion.

