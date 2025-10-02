12 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) shares rose 6.3% to $8.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.0 million.

(NYSE:TG) shares rose 6.3% to $8.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.0 million. Solitario Resources (AMEX:XPL) stock increased by 3.42% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.

(AMEX:XPL) stock increased by 3.42% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million. New Pacific Metals (AMEX:NEWP) stock increased by 2.24% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.0 million.

(AMEX:NEWP) stock increased by 2.24% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.0 million. Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) stock rose 2.11% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $777.4 million.

(AMEX:SLI) stock rose 2.11% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $777.4 million. Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares moved upwards by 1.94% to $25.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

(NYSE:OLN) shares moved upwards by 1.94% to $25.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG) stock rose 1.93% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $297.2 million.

Losers

Brazil Potash (AMEX:GRO) shares fell 4.8% to $2.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.

(AMEX:GRO) shares fell 4.8% to $2.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million. Compania De Minas (NYSE:BVN) shares decreased by 3.95% to $23.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

(NYSE:BVN) shares decreased by 3.95% to $23.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. TRX Gold (AMEX:TRX) shares fell 1.48% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.1 million.

(AMEX:TRX) shares fell 1.48% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.1 million. Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) stock declined by 1.46% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million.

(AMEX:GORO) stock declined by 1.46% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million. IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) shares declined by 1.34% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(AMEX:ITP) shares declined by 1.34% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) shares decreased by 1.13% to $38.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.