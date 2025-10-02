October 2, 2025 5:05 PM 1 min read

12 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Tredegar (NYSE:TG) shares rose 6.3% to $8.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.0 million.
  • Solitario Resources (AMEX:XPL) stock increased by 3.42% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • New Pacific Metals (AMEX:NEWP) stock increased by 2.24% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.0 million.
  • Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) stock rose 2.11% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $777.4 million.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares moved upwards by 1.94% to $25.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG) stock rose 1.93% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $297.2 million.

Losers

  • Brazil Potash (AMEX:GRO) shares fell 4.8% to $2.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
  • Compania De Minas (NYSE:BVN) shares decreased by 3.95% to $23.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • TRX Gold (AMEX:TRX) shares fell 1.48% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.1 million.
  • Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) stock declined by 1.46% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million.
  • IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) shares declined by 1.34% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) shares decreased by 1.13% to $38.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BVN Logo
BVNCompania De Minas Buenaventura SAA
$23.95-2.86%
Overview
GORO Logo
GOROGold Resource Corp
$0.83080.10%
GRO Logo
GROBrazil Potash Corp
$2.57-1.15%
ITP Logo
ITPIT Tech Packaging Inc
$0.2834-10.7%
NEWP Logo
NEWPNew Pacific Metals Corp
$2.73-%
OLN Logo
OLNOlin Corp
$25.680.23%
PAAS Logo
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$38.75-1.35%
PLG Logo
PLGPlatinum Group Metals Ltd
$2.63-0.75%
SLI Logo
SLIStandard Lithium Corp
$3.902.36%
TG Logo
TGTredegar Corp
$8.203.67%
TRX Logo
TRXTRX Gold Corp
$0.6080-2.70%
XPL Logo
XPLSolitario Resources Corp
$0.69241.29%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved