12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock moved upwards by 79.3% to $17.16 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares rose 36.26% to $15.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million.
- Premium Catering (Hldgs) (NASDAQ:PC) shares increased by 21.51% to $12.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) shares moved upwards by 19.79% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares increased by 17.83% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 12.34% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
Losers
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares decreased by 22.1% to $1.94 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $840.6 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares declined by 14.29% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) shares fell 11.34% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock declined by 9.04% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares declined by 8.14% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock fell 8.08% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$2.18-11.7%
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$18.2490.6%
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$15.7335.8%
FTELFitell Corp
$5.16-14.4%
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.544810.3%
LESLLeslies Inc
$5.62-7.43%
LITBLightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd
$1.92-8.13%
PCPremium Catering (Holdings) Ltd
$12.3819.9%
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$13.36-8.59%
TRONTron Inc
$2.3519.3%
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$2.1713.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.