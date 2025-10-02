12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock moved upwards by 79.3% to $17.16 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

(NASDAQ:EPSM) shares rose 36.26% to $15.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PC) shares increased by 21.51% to $12.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

(NASDAQ:TRON) shares moved upwards by 19.79% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) shares increased by 17.83% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 12.34% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Losers

Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares decreased by 22.1% to $1.94 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $840.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) shares declined by 14.29% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BINI) shares fell 11.34% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

(NASDAQ:RIVN) stock declined by 9.04% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.

(NYSE:LITB) shares declined by 8.14% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock fell 8.08% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.

