12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock moved upwards by 82.5% to $0.39 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares moved upwards by 47.16% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $867.4 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock rose 21.75% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) stock increased by 21.57% to $7.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
  • IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) shares increased by 21.36% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares rose 20.77% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.

Losers

  • Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) stock fell 28.3% to $25.05 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock declined by 14.27% to $17.73. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock decreased by 13.08% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock declined by 10.78% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock decreased by 9.45% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares declined by 9.34% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $83.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

