12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock moved upwards by 82.5% to $0.39 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares moved upwards by 47.16% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $867.4 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock rose 21.75% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) stock increased by 21.57% to $7.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
- IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) shares increased by 21.36% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares rose 20.77% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
Losers
- Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) stock fell 28.3% to $25.05 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock declined by 14.27% to $17.73. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock decreased by 13.08% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock declined by 10.78% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock decreased by 9.45% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares declined by 9.34% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $83.5 million.
