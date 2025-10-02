12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock increased by 55.4% to $4.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) shares decreased by 86.5% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $291.8 million.

(NASDAQ:TLIH) stock fell 10.09% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares decreased by 10.07% to $73.98. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.