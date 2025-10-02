12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock increased by 55.4% to $4.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock moved upwards by 55.36% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock rose 30.31% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares moved upwards by 17.7% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million.
- Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares increased by 16.75% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares rose 12.77% to $10.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.4 million.
Losers
- Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) shares decreased by 86.5% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $291.8 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) stock fell 31.67% to $15.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares declined by 12.55% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 11.3% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock fell 10.09% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares decreased by 10.07% to $73.98. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$3.8851.0%
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.3463-11.1%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.933155.8%
FOFOHang Feng Technology Innovation Co Ltd
$15.15-32.3%
MSGYMasonglory Ltd
$2.70-86.8%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$10.1512.8%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$3.42-11.6%
TLIHTen-League International Holdings Ltd
$0.5439-10.1%
TRUTransUnion
$73.92-10.1%
VELOVelo3D Inc
$3.8213.7%
ZGMZenta Group Co Ltd
$4.1514.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.