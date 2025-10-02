12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) shares increased by 16.2% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 10.78% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares rose 7.98% to $27.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock rose 6.32% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 billion.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock rose 5.96% to $12.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares decreased by 10.9% to $2.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million.

K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) stock decreased by 7.65% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.

Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) stock decreased by 7.19% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock fell 5.37% to $10.96. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares decreased by 3.81% to $127.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.

Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) shares fell 3.54% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

