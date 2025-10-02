12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares moved upwards by 86.4% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares rose 16.0% to $21.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares increased by 14.07% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock rose 13.9% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares increased by 12.97% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares rose 11.11% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock fell 10.7% to $3.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares fell 10.61% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) stock decreased by 8.21% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock decreased by 7.54% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares decreased by 6.8% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock fell 6.78% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.370072.4%
BOLTBolt Biotherapeutics Inc
$5.00-11.7%
DWTXDogwood Therapeutics Inc
$6.50-8.06%
GOVXGeovax Labs Inc
$0.55002.04%
IMTXImmatics NV
$8.95-0.56%
LPTXLeap Therapeutics Inc
$0.595213.2%
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$21.5815.2%
NOTVInotiv Inc
$1.541.99%
PALIPalisade Bio Inc
$1.428.40%
RADXRadiopharm Theranostics Ltd
$5.65-1.57%
SCYXSCYNEXIS Inc
$0.81090.31%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.