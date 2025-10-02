12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares moved upwards by 86.4% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock fell 10.7% to $3.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RADX) shares decreased by 6.8% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock fell 6.78% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

