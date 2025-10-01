October 1, 2025 5:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Titan Pharma (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares increased by 37.9% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) stock rose 14.91% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock rose 14.16% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) stock rose 9.76% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.5 million.
  • rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) stock increased by 7.82% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock declined by 9.4% to $4.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock fell 8.49% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares declined by 5.77% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares decreased by 4.89% to $11.69. The company's market cap stands at $835.0 million.
  • Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) stock decreased by 4.71% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $398.9 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares declined by 4.53% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

