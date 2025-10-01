12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Titan Pharma (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares increased by 37.9% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Losers

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock declined by 9.4% to $4.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:EUDA) shares declined by 4.53% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.