12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock rose 67.7% to $4.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares increased by 35.71% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $141.8 million.
- Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock increased by 4.66% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
- Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock rose 3.44% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 3.39% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
Losers
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock fell 9.8% to $7.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock decreased by 6.77% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) shares decreased by 5.31% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $231.6 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares decreased by 4.88% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock decreased by 3.42% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) shares declined by 3.38% to $24.31. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$6.785.94%
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$3.59-1.37%
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$4.6064.3%
DPRODraganfly Inc
$9.8521.0%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$4.521.57%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.630035.6%
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$7.15-8.89%
QHQuhuo Ltd
$7.3110.8%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$5.5116.0%
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$5.10-5.38%
VNTGVantage Corp
Not Available-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.