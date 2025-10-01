12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock rose 67.7% to $4.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares increased by 35.71% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $141.8 million.

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock increased by 4.66% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock rose 3.44% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 3.39% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Losers

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock fell 9.8% to $7.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock decreased by 6.77% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) shares decreased by 5.31% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $231.6 million.

Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares decreased by 4.88% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock decreased by 3.42% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

