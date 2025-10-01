12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock moved upwards by 58.1% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock increased by 6.54% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock rose 4.41% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 3.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

(NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 3.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares rose 3.5% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $76.5 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 11.4% to $1.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 10.4% to $2.5.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock decreased by 9.45% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock declined by 7.12% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Foxx Development Hldgs (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares decreased by 6.46% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 6.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

