12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NYSE:QS) shares rose 16.15% to $14.31. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 11.44% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:YYAI) shares decreased by 9.67% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares decreased by 9.06% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.