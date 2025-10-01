12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) shares increased by 138.0% to $0.39 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 31.86% to $0.19.
- MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares rose 18.0% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) stock increased by 16.25% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares rose 16.15% to $14.31. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 11.44% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
Losers
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares decreased by 39.7% to $2.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.7 million.
- Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) stock declined by 12.96% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares decreased by 11.83% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock fell 11.83% to $5.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.
- Connexa Sports Techs (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares decreased by 9.67% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares decreased by 9.06% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$2.56-15.1%
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$0.3734130.3%
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$0.190832.6%
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.45626.51%
MAMKMaxsMaking Inc
$2.8215.6%
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$5.56-12.3%
PTONPeloton Interactive Inc
$8.18-9.11%
QSQuantumScape Corp
$14.3116.1%
STKSThe One Group Hospitality Inc
$2.58-12.7%
VSAVisionSys AI Inc
$2.10-39.0%
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$1.92-7.25%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.